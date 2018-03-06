JOHANNEBSURG - The problems at Eskom run deep in the organisation says newly appointed Eskom Board Chairman, Jabu Mabuza.





Mabuza was speaking at the Bloomberg - Future of South Africa event in Cape Town on Wednesday.





"The President has put together a board that will try its best to provide leadership that is ethical and can identify the problems and bring solutions,"said Mabuza.









"We have been looking at governance issues for the past 3 weeks including concluding some of the disciplinary proceedings against former employees," he said.





Mabuza said that they would work closely with Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan.





"We have agreed on a framework with Minister Gordhan on how we operate and our roles. We appointing a CEO soon and in turn we will together identify a CFO and then task them to make sure there are the right people at Eskom in the right positions,doing the right things," he said.







