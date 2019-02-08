The executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba, on Thursday launched Sebenza sub-station in the north-east region of the City of Johannesburg. Photo: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – The executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba, on Thursday launched Sebenza sub-station in the north-east region of the City of Johannesburg. The City invested in excess of R1.2 billion for the new state-of-the-art substation to benefit residents living in Modderfontein, Gresswold, Sandringham, Alexandra, Athol Oaklands, Rosebank, Melrose and Parkhurst.

Sebenza Substation is a buffer bulwark supply facility currently that was built to mitigate against power outages arising from electricity demand exceeding supply across the city.

This is a significant milestone in the multi-party government’s efforts to provide services that will improve residents’ quality of life through a reliable power supply.

Mashaba said this would go a long way in bolstering economic activity throughout the city, particularly with Johannesburg being a strategic driver for Gauteng and South Africa’s growth for jobs and ease of doing business.

The multi-party government inherited an electricity network that required urgent attention. In many parts, infrastructure had been built decades ago for communities that have now grown substantially in size. At least 27 percent of the City’s bulk transformers have been running past their useful lifespan, producing a staggering 177 000 low voltage outages in 2017/18.

Mashaba said this project was rooted in the Diphetogo strategy of addressing the enormous inherited infrastructure backlogs that plague communities with service delivery disruptions.

“The prioritisation of this work in the 2018/19 budget will begin to achieve the long-term turnaround of the City and the change demanded by residents. The project in its entirety is comprised of four transformers. However, the substation will work with three transformers with the capacity of 315MVA each in the interim. The fourth transformer will be installed at a later stage, which will then connect to a 400kV network in totality,” he said.

The significance of the work at the Sebenza Substation is intrinsically linked to the broader project of change in our City.

It demonstrates not just the scale of the inherited challenges but also the impact the multi-party government is achieving to provide quality services to our residents.

