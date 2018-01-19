Mabuza told Timeslive, “I am very humbled, privileged and honoured to serve our nation. It’s no small task, I know. That being said, someone has to do it. Having just joined the board, I will need to familiarise myself with this very big and critical national asset. I’m afraid, it’s not appropriate for me at this point to make any public announcement about Telkom, pending its release of interim results.”





In a statement released by the ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), the party stated that it welcomed the decisive action taken by government to speedily intervene to address the challenges plaguing state energy utility, Eskom. Far reaching measures intended to improve governance as well as restore the integrity of the state owned company were announced today in a statement released by Ramaphosa.

" The appointment of an experienced, qualified and credible leadership to the Board of Eskom, as well as the injunction to immediately remove all executives implicated in corruption and other acts of impropriety at Eskom is in line with the key priorities of the African National Congress drawn from the 54th National Conference and the January 8 statement to restore the credibility of public institutions, state owned enterprises and law enforcement agencies. It is also practical action responding to our commitment to confront corruption and state capture in all its forms," the ANC said in a statement.

"The African National Congress wishes the newly appointed Board of Directors as well as Acting CEO Mr Phakamani Hadebe well in their quest to return Eskom to its rightful place as a high-performance organization with an ethical leadership at the helm. We further assure them of our unwavering support in their mission to serve the public in line with their development mandate," the statement concluded.

- REUTERS