Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Record renewables growth barely dents fossil fuel dominance

The Kouga Wind Farm is a renewable energy project which makes the most of the fresh onshore breezes that sweep the Eastern Cape coastline of South Africa. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 53m ago

Share

Worldwide demand for fossil fuels rose by around 1% in 2022, but fossil fuels remain dominant at 82% of supply.

Last year’s energy markets were hit by turmoil after Russia invaded Ukraine, sending gas and coal prices sky-high in Europe and Asia.

Despite last year’s largest ever increase in renewables capacity – a combined 266 gigawatts – oil, gas and coal products accounted for 82% of global supplies, according to a new report by the Statistical Review of World Energy.

Scientists say the world needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by 2030 to meet the goals of Paris Agreement.

Worldwide demand rose by around 1% in 2022, with use of renewables growing, but fossil fuels remaining dominant at 82% of supply. Graphic charts rising global energy consumption. Source: Graphic News

Graphic News

