Record renewables growth barely dents fossil fuel dominance

Worldwide demand for fossil fuels rose by around 1% in 2022, but fossil fuels remain dominant at 82% of supply.
Last year’s energy markets were hit by turmoil after Russia invaded Ukraine, sending gas and coal prices sky-high in Europe and Asia.
Despite last year’s largest ever increase in renewables capacity – a combined 266 gigawatts – oil, gas and coal products accounted for 82% of global supplies, according to a new report by the Statistical Review of World Energy.
Scientists say the world needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by 2030 to meet the goals of Paris Agreement.
Graphic News