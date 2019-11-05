CAPE TOWN – The drop in the fuel price that comes into effect at midnight is good news on the eve of the festive and holiday season, were the words of Stanford Mazhindu, spokesperson of the trade union UASA.
This after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced a 13 cents drop in the price of 93 (ULP and LRP) and 95 (ULP and LRP) respectively.
The price of diesel (0.05% Sulphur) will come down by 16 cents while that of diesel (0.005% Sulphur) will decrease by 14 cents a litre.
The price adjustments will see a litre of 95 in Gauteng, which currently costs R16.21 a litre come down to R16.08 a litre.
The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will decrease by 23 cents per litre, while that of illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will come down by 31 cents a litre.