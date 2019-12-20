Despite a constrained and vulnerable system, Eskom said it expected no loadshedding on Friday as the holiday period brought a drop in demand.





The power utility said they have also seen a return of some generating units.





"Eskom will continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity if necessary over this period. We, however, remind customers that as the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable, the possibility of loadshedding remains," Eskom said.





"Breakdowns (UCLF) are at 13,154MW as at 6.30am this morning. Our technical teams will continue to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation, carry out planned maintenance and to work at reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9,500MW to enable us to minimise the possibility of loadshedding."





The power utility appealed to people to continue to reduce their demand.





REUTERS / ANA