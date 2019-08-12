Labour union Solidarity said on Monday it would take comprehensive steps to bring former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe to account over his role in the struggling state-owned power utility's woes. File Photo: IOL

JOHANNESBURG - Labour union Solidarity said on Monday it would take comprehensive steps to bring former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe to account over his role in the struggling state-owned power utility's woes. In a statement, Solidarity said the steps would include possible private prosecution by advocate Gerrie Nel from lobby group AfriForum and the possible seizure of Molefe’s assets.

It said it would reveal details on Tuesday.

"These steps follow due to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (failure) to begin with prosecution, following the criminal complaint Solidarity lodged against Molefe," the union said.

“Through this action against Molefe, Solidarity wants to contribute to a culture of accountability in South Africa. We cannot allow tax looters to simply get away,” its chief operations officer Dr Dirk Hermann said.

Molefe last week lost a bid at the Constitutional Court to overturn a ruling that he pay back some of the R30 million pension he received from Eskom.

On Monday Solidarity said it had, after the court ruling, immediately started taking steps to recover the cost order and "to ensure that the R10 million Molefe looted from the Eskom pension fund is reimbursed".

"A warrant has already been issued and Solidarity is awaiting the sheriff’s instruction," it added.

- African News Agency (ANA)