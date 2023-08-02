SA’s largest tax enhanced solar fund closes at R300m as demand for alternative energy surges

The fund manager, Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management, achieved its target by raising money from private investors in just eight weeks, and said in a statement it would now invest the capital alongside South African businesses that install, operate and own small and medium-scale embedded generation solar photovoltaic (PV) projects nationally.

Dino Zuccollo, the head of product development and distribution at Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management, said, “Westbrooke REAL allows investors to access the much-needed and fast-growing renewable energy sector, through a diversified portfolio of solar PV projects underpinned by long-term cash flows, through power purchase agreements concluded with high-quality end-users.”

To attract investment, the Minister of Finance expanded the Section 12B tax incentive to enable investors to claim up to a 125% up-front tax deduction for all renewable energy projects brought into use for the first time between March, 1, 2023 and February, 28, 2025.

Jonti Osher, the head of the South African investment team at Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management, said: “The objective of the Westbrooke REAL fund is to invest the capital in various solar PV energy projects, alongside reputable and experienced partners to unlock and accelerate the roll out of these projects.“