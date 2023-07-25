Independent Online
Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Shoppers stand a chance to win a home solar power system worth over R100 000 from Checkers

Jason Goliath with the solar system that will be given away by Checkers. Picture: Supplied

Jason Goliath with the solar system that will be given away by Checkers. Picture: Supplied

Published 36m ago

One of South Africa’ largest retailers, Checkers, has announced that it is launching a competition that will see 120 winners each walk away with a comprehensive home solar solution worth over R100 000 to help its consumers offset rising energy prices and alleviate load-shedding challenges.

The store said that each winner will receive a solar system that includes a Conti solar inverter (5.5kW), a Conti battery (lithium-ion/LifePo4 48V 100AH), six Conti solar panels (420W), a Conti wi-fi module, and standard home installation.

“With this competition, Checkers aims to provide 120 loyal customers with some relief from the ongoing challenges experienced with load shedding, as well as an opportunity to experience first-hand the benefits of renewable energy,” said Mike Middleton, chief marketing officer at Checkers.

“It is also testimony of our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, not only within our own business, but also the communities in which we operate.”

Shoppers will receive an entry for every participating brand bought when swiping their Xtra Savings rewards card at any Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Checkers Foods and Checkers Liquorshop stores, or on the Checkers Sixty60 app, from July 24 until September 10.

The more participating brands customers purchase over this period, the more chances they have of winning.

Joining the Xtra Savings rewards programme is free, easy, and paperless. Shoppers can sign up in store or via any of the following channels:

  • WhatsApp “Hi!” to 087 240 5709
  • Simply dial *134*569*CARDNUMBER#
  • Visit checkers.co.za

BUSINESS REPORT

ShopriteSouth AfricaEnergyRenewable energySolar EnergyLoadsheddingFree Market EconomyRetailConsumers

