JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s public debt could rise as high as 95% of gross domestic product by 2024 if the government doesn’t restructure the state-run utility Eskom and implement a workable growth plan, the Institute of International Finance said in report.
The report, released late on Wednesday, echoes a warning on Tuesday by the central bank about government debt, which has doubled from less than 30% of GDP before the 2008 global financial crisis to nearly 60%.
The 95% estimate is the worst of four outlooks the IIF report laid out. But even its baseline case shows debt rising to 70 percent of GDP, according to the IIF, a trade group of financial institutions that tracks market conditions worldwide.