South Africa energises first IPP-built main transmission substation

South Africa has commissioned its first self-built Main Transmission Substation (MTS) by an Independent Power Producer (IPP), a milestone in the country’s renewable energy expansion, EDF Renewables announced this week. The Koruson 400/132 kV MTS, located near Noupoort in the Northern Cape, was energised this week and is designed to connect 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy to the national grid.

Developed by a consortium led by EDF Renewables alongside H1 Holdings, Gibb-Crede, and a local community trust, the greenfield substation is the first of its kind in over seven years to join the grid. EDF Renewables said in a statement that it marks a shift from traditional grid operator-led projects, with the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA) approving the IPP’s full scope of development, financing, and construction. “This is the first greenfield transmission substation that is a full self-build, developed, financed, engineered, constructed, and commissioned by an Independent Power Producer,” said Tshepo Tshivhasa, the head of Grid Engineering at EDF Renewables. He noted it was also the first time NTCSA had greenlit such an extensive self-build project.

The MTS integrates into an existing 400 kV overhead line, facilitating connections for nearby renewable energy projects. Phase 1 will link three wind farms from the Koruson 1 cluster - totaling 420 megawatts (MW) - to the grid as part of Round 5 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme. Phase 2 will connect the Koruson 2 project, adding two wind farms and a solar facility for a combined 520 MW. Carl Wlotzka, a senior project manager at EDF Renewables, said, "What makes this MTS unique is the implementation of a full suite of latest Phase 6 protection, control, and automation schemes, enhancing operational reliability and efficiency, some of which was specifically developed as part of this project. Additionally, the MTS integration into the existing transmission network alters grid dynamics, requiring modifications such as the replacement of two 400 kV towers with new 400 kV transposition towers, to ensure compliance with the latest operational standards."