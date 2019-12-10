South Africans start to see red in the dark as load shedding continues
* Me waiting for the electricity to be back on so I can go and make some food* #eskomloadshedding pic.twitter.com/iMXF4I00Rr— ZamaNtungwa (@khumalo_zaza) December 10, 2019
Eskom's load-shedding a 'manageable crisis' ⛔️ Pravin ❗️Mr President please fire the bastard! #eskomloadshedding #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/kVNj3cWurz— Fidelis Zengeza Zvomuya (@Zvomuya) December 10, 2019
In Orlando, soweto it's been 2 days without electricity hay niyamenza umsunu wethu shame ndiyanincoma @Eskom_SA#eskomloadshedding #Loadshedding— Xhosa Women with Some POWER (@anesiphonkulan2) December 10, 2019
How will the cadres of the @MYANC benefit from that? The sun does not issue out tenders nor does it require cadre deployment to provide energy #eskomloadshedding #EskomBlackouts https://t.co/OOgsUPj33z— Tshidiso-Kun (@UknwWhu) December 10, 2019
Do an honorable thing #eskomloadshedding https://t.co/H7f2dYw23O— Thobs (@Bra_Thobs) December 10, 2019
That the @MYANC have got laws preventing IPPs from generating and feeding power into the grid is fucking diabolical.#eskomloadshedding @GwedeMantashe1— Maik 'o Jai 🇿🇦 (@mikegbaines) December 10, 2019
When I advised all my family members and my close friends to not vote for the ANC at this years general elections they all thought I was crazy. Look where we are today.#eskomloadshedding #stage6loadshedding https://t.co/c7aWxwoeF4— Muvo_hlongwana (@HlongwanaMuvo) December 10, 2019
Smell the coffee #eskomloadshedding #EskomBlackouts pic.twitter.com/p7S3iDf5Gt— Thimothy Mametja (@DoctorMametja) December 10, 2019
#EskomBlackouts I am NOT asking for a friend.Can someone advise what would be the most cost effective alternate power source,both initial cost and ongoing? Time to get serious about moving away from #eskomloadshedding— DashcamGP-ZA (@Dashcampros) December 10, 2019
Why should we switch off all electronic appliances.just to make life easy for all your irregular expenditures all this years, I mean the taxpayers are suffering for all your irresponsible action of lotting. What has life really got to in RSA?#EskomBlackouts#eskomloadshedding— Katekani Tevin Mashele (@tevin_37315) December 10, 2019
Honestly speaking @CyrilRamaphosa should have stayed in Cairo. What is he going to do that he hasnt done /said ka the #eskomloadshedding? It says a lot about his leadership team and thier lack of owning situations. Whats the use of eskom employees if Ramaphosa is still needed? 🤷🏾♂️— Itumeleng Mothibi 🇿🇦🇱🇸 (@ee2meleng) December 10, 2019
no power since 12:00 until now #eskomloadshedding— SharontheAquarian (@sharon_DiamondG) December 10, 2019
We're gonna need new appliances by the time this ends. #eskomloadshedding 🙄— lorraine Lolo (@dee_neolauraine) December 10, 2019
@Eskom_SA please advise when electricity will be back at Diepkloof. It was scheduled to be restored at 16:30 and its 19:05 now? #loadshedding #eskomloadshedding— Kay_Mo🐾 (@YourGirl_Vee) December 10, 2019
@CityPowerJhb @Eskom_SA #eskomloadshedding NO COMPLACENCY OR PATIENCE to be expected from me!😡🤬 #loadsheddingstage6 #load_shedding from 12 to now?!!!!— ND (@Naailah_D) December 10, 2019
This country is cursed!
ANC must stop selecting leaders based on favors. This country is not a— Patrón (@casino_fortune) December 10, 2019
charity for "struggle heroes". Get qualified people to lead #EskomBlackouts#eskomloadshedding