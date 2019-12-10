While there is no avoiding the fact that load shedding will impact your business, there are ways to mitigate it. Photo: Antoine de Ras/African News Agency (ANA)
JOHANNESBURG - Continued rolling blackouts by state-owned electricity utility Eskom continued throughout South Africa today and into this evening, leaving South Africans red faced and fed up, looking past the memes and jokes being made about Eskom as frustration set in.  
The utility is curbing power for a sixth straight day as it struggles with breakdowns at plants and heavy rains that have soaked coal used as fuel. The blackouts have a debilitating effect on the economy by curtailing mining and factory output and causing crippling traffic delays.

For a brief period on Monday evening, Eskom announced it would be implementing stage 6 load shedding but then moved back to stage 4 after a couple of hours. 

Rolling blackouts by Eskom are hurting small businesses the most, as many cannot afford fuel-powered generators for alternative sources of energy, one of South Africa's oldest trade unions UASA has said.

In a statement late on Monday, UASA spokesman Stanford Mazhindu said public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan’s "valiant" efforts to bring Eskom under control about a year ago had "failed miserably" as shown by the company being forced to implement unprecedented "stage 6" load shedding to avoid tripping the national grid as its generating units broke down.

