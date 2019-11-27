JOHANNESBURG - The timeline for South Africa’s plan to overhaul its power sector by breaking up loss-making state utility Eskom over the next three years is “somewhat optimistic”, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramah promised in February that he would split Eskom into units for generation, transmission and distribution, to make the utility more efficient.
A government paper released in October set out a vision for a restructured electricity supply industry, where Eskom could relinquish its near-monopoly and compete with independent power producers to generate electricity at least cost.