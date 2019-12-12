JOHANNESBURG - Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., South Africa’s biggest polluter, has asked for additional emission exemptions at two of its biggest plants, a request that will increase environmental protests against the state-owned utility at a time when it’s already being slammed for rolling power cuts.
Eskom, which is struggling to meets its costs and has 454 billion rand ($31 billion) in debt, has applied to the environment ministry to delay complying with sulfur dioxide emission limits at its Medupi coal-fired plant by five years. It’s also seeking permission not to install emission reduction equipment at its Matimba plant at all, saying it’s not cost-effective.
Emissions of particulate matter, which cause respiratory disease, are already at a 20-year high since equipment at the utility’s Kendal plant was damaged during a strike. While independent studies allege that Eskom’s pollution kills about 2,000 people a year, the company puts the number at 320. Environmentalists have taken the government to court over its failure to rein in emissions from the utility.