South Africa’s worst polluter Eskom wants emission exemptions









The Lethabo power station outside Joburg, operated by Eskom. JOHANNESBURG - Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., South Africa’s biggest polluter, has asked for additional emission exemptions at two of its biggest plants, a request that will increase environmental protests against the state-owned utility at a time when it’s already being slammed for rolling power cuts.

Eskom, which is struggling to meets its costs and has 454 billion rand ($31 billion) in debt, has applied to the environment ministry to delay complying with sulfur dioxide emission limits at its Medupi coal-fired plant by five years. It’s also seeking permission not to install emission reduction equipment at its Matimba plant at all, saying it’s not cost-effective.

Emissions of particulate matter, which cause respiratory disease, are already at a 20-year high since equipment at the utility’s Kendal plant was damaged during a strike. While independent studies allege that Eskom’s pollution kills about 2,000 people a year, the company puts the number at 320. Environmentalists have taken the government to court over its failure to rein in emissions from the utility.





“The exemptions sought by Eskom for just these two power plants would cause an estimated 6,000 to 12,000 premature deaths over the remaining life of the plants, a health burden and economic burden that far exceeds the costs of the equipment required to comply with the standards,” said Finland-based Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst for the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.





Acid Rain





In addition to respiratory problems, sulfur dioxide has been linked to low birth weight and causes acid rain.





With a combined capacity of more than 8,700 megawatts, or about a fifth of current total capacity, Medupi and Matimba are crucial to Eskom. The company operates 15 coal-fired plants, with many of them nearing their de-commissioning dates. As a result of that and inadequate maintenance, South Africa has this week been hit by record power cuts that have prompted public anger and an apology from President Cyril Ramaphosa.





The Centre for Environmental Rights says Eskom’s applications are illegal as these had to be made by the end of March 2019.





“This is Eskom’s fifth application to delay compliance with national air pollution laws that primarily exist to protect people’s health, children in particular,” said Timothy Lloyd, an attorney at the Centre for Environmental Rights. “We dispute the lawfulness of this belated application for weaker emission limits.”