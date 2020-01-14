Most countries have targets for swopping energy generation to renewable sources, but some are still using significant amounts of fossil fuels. Photo: Max Rossi/Reuters

INTERNATIONAL – Most countries have targets for swopping energy generation to renewable sources – whether that’s solar, wind, biofuel, or hydropower – but some are still using significant amounts of fossil fuels. And with the EU’s target for 2020 aiming at 20 percent of energy coming from renewables, now is a good time to look at the renewable energy situation worldwide.

In many countries, renewable sources represent less than 10 percent of the total energy used. But which countries are making the best efforts to go green, and which are still mainly relying on fossil fuels?

Green energy around the world

In many countries, renewable sources represent less than 10 percent of the total energy used. But which countries are making the best efforts to go green, and which are still mainly relying on fossil fuels?



Primary energy usage

What does 24 hours of energy look like in different countries around the world – and how much does it cost? The figures also shows what the energy used in each country every day would look like if represented as Olympic-sized swimming pools filled with that crude oil. A pool measures 2,500 cubic metres or over 660,250 gallons.



Green energy usage

The figures below shows, in terms of equivalent in crude oil, how much energy each country is using every single day. See how much of the total energy consumed comes from renewable sources, and what the cost in US dollars would be to purchase the equivalent crude oil in barrels.



Sources and Methodology: Figures correct as of 30/09/19. Percentage of energy that’s renewable calculated as renewable energy divided by total energy. toe units converted to Olympic swimming pools at a rate of 1 tonne of crude oil = 1.165 kilolitres = 1.165 cubic metres.

BUSINESS REPORT