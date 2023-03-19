Tips on how to survive power outages

By: Vickey Swanevelder Load shedding has become the new normal in South Africa.

Consumers have been subjected to escalating load shedding with even stricter electricity reduction on the horizon. The reality is that when load shedding stages increase, so does the frequency of rotational power cuts which has a replica impact in an increased risk of damage to certain electrical items in the home. How can consumers protect themselves against damage from power surges?

Should one use an inverter and if so which one? Should the damage occur, can I claim from insurance, and what happens if I am not insured? Here are some consumers’ tips on how to survive load shedding.

Make use of surge protection Electric surges are one of the biggest causes of damage to equipment after a power outage. Installing a surge protection device according to the manufacturer’s directions can help minimise some damage in unforeseen situations. Have a surge protection device fitted to your electrical distribution board or alternatively at the power outlet to the electronic device.

Invest in backup power This might be a bit costly, but having a backup generator or an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) can be helpful in case of extended power cuts. Getting yourself an inverter might also be a good option. Get yourself cover

Unforeseen events can take place anywhere, even in your home. You spend large amounts of money on your home contents and appliances that you use every day. If your home contents are not insured and are damaged, you will have the burden of replacing the item/s out of pocket, where an insurance policy may have provided cover for the event.