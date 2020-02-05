Togo's 50 megawatt Mohamed Bin Zayed photovoltaic (PV) solar power complex was launched in the presence of President Faure Gnassingbe and Hussain Al Nowais, chairman of AMEA Power which is in charge of designing, financing, building, launching, operating and maintaining the facility. PHOTO: Supplied by African Energy Chamber

JOHANNESBURG - The African Energy Chamber has congratulated Togo for breaking ground on its 50 megawatt Mohamed Bin Zayed photovoltaic (PV) solar power complex in Blitta. The project was launched in the presence of President Faure Gnassingbe and Hussain Al Nowais, chairman of AMEA Power which is in charge of designing, financing, building, launching, operating and maintaining the facility.

The complex is West Africa’s largest ongoing solar PV project and supports Togo’s ambitions to increase its rural electrification rate to 50 percent by 2022 and 100 percent by 2030.

“AMEA Power is a foreign investor who understands Africa and has demonstrated a commitment to supporting local content wherever it operates,” African Energy Chamber executive chairman NJ Ayuk said.



