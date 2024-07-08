Top tips for consumers to combat escalating electricity prices

As a cold front sweeps across South Africa, Kantar's fourth annual Mzansi check-in also revealed growing consumer concern over load shedding and the rising cost of living. With electricity prices on the rise and the potential for Stage 2 load shedding, consumers are in need for practical solutions to ease their energy burdens.

Kumaran Nadar, Merchandise Manager at Builders shared with Business Report the importance of proactive planning in the face of higher tariffs and potential power outages. "Gas, solar, and energy-efficient appliances provide reliable and cost-effective alternatives to traditional electricity. At Builders, we are dedicated to offering safe, compliant solutions that help South Africans manage their energy needs effectively,“ he said.

Builders shared the below tips on how to keep costs under control: 1. Switch to gas: Consider using liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for stoves and geysers. Gas is a reliable alternative during power outages and can significantly cut energy costs. Ensure installations comply with SANS (South African National Standards) regulations for safety and compliance. 2. Embrace solar power: Investigate solar panels or solar water heaters to harness renewable energy. Solar systems can supplement or replace traditional electricity usage, reducing reliance on the grid.

3. Try energy-efficient geysers: Upgrade to energy-efficient geysers or heat pumps, which consume less electricity than conventional models, reducing energy wastage and lowering monthly bills. 4. Adopt energy-saving practices: Simple changes like switching off lights when not in use, using energy-efficient appliances, and optimising heating and cooling settings can lead to substantial savings over time. 5. Switch to LED lighting: Replace traditional incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs. LED lights are more energy-efficient, last longer, and can significantly reduce lighting-related electricity costs.

6. Use energy-efficient appliances: Look for appliances with high energy star ratings when purchasing new ones. These consume less electricity while providing the same level of functionality. 7. Install smart thermostats: There are programmable or smart thermostats that regulate heating and cooling efficiently that you could use in your household. These helps adjust temperature settings based on occupancy patterns. 8. Optimise you power strips with timers: Use power strips with timers to schedule electronics and appliances to power on/off at specific times, reducing standby power consumption.

9. Keep natural warmth with insulation: You can improve home insulation and seal doors/windows with weather stripping to prevent energy losses and reduce heating/cooling costs. 10. Keep an eye out for electricity consumption: Monitor electricity usage with energy monitoring devices to identify high-consuming appliances and optimize usage accordingly. "Similar to water-saving strategies, preparing for electricity challenges requires proactive foresight, amidst uncertain energy supply – we need to adopt alternative energy solutions and implement energy-saving practices, that can both save costs and contribute to a more sustainable future for us all." Nadar further added.