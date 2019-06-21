Puma Energy has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) to run the sale of some of its assets. CREDIT: File photo.

INTERNATIONAL - Puma Energy, the retail and storage arm of commodities trader Trafigura, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) to run the sale of some of its assets, sources familiar with the matter said, in an effort to trim debt.



Assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Senegal and Australia were among those slated to be sold, one source said.





A Puma spokeswoman declined to comment on the specific assets for sale. BAML and Trafigura also declined to comment.





In its first-quarter results unveiled in May, Puma announced two non-core asset sales but gave no details.





Puma has suffered net losses due largely to a currency devaluation in Angola and increased competition in Australia that affected the profitability of its fuel stations.





The company posted a net loss of $30 million for 2018 and a net loss of $15 million in the first quarter this year.





Puma also faces pressure from ratings agencies. In September and October last year, Fitch and Moody’s changed their outlooks on Puma to negative, meaning downgrades could loom this year if insufficient action is taken to reduce debt.



