CAPE TOWN - Since Eskom chairperson Zethemba Khoza handed in his resignation South Africans on Twitter seemed to have welcome the change in motion.

Khoza told Fin24 that he handed in his resignation to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown "in the good interest of the country". This comes after earlier reports stating that the ANC president and SA's deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa wants a new Eskom board to be announced before he leaves for the World Economic Forum on Sunday.

Jabu Mabuza the newly appointed Chairperson for the power utility is said to bring cofindidence back for the economy according to The Banking Association of South Africa (Basa).

South Africans on Twitter shared their views as follows :





So did Zethembe Khoza retire, get fired, take indefinite leave or resign? #Eskom #BrianMolefe — TheMadHatter (@JLeeD247) January 20, 2018

Zethembe Khoza was unfortunately conflicted and not strong on stamping out corruption. Step aside indeed, sir. We agree it will be good for the country, with the new head. — Nom (@privystate) January 20, 2018

RUN ZETHEMBE KHOZA RUN. — Siboleke Maxwell (@SIBOMAX) January 20, 2018

It is a good move to replace Zethembe Khoza with Nhlanhla Nene. It was clear that Khoza did not understand how important Eskom is when he changed CEOs for an absurd, absolutely absurd reason. — Sbonelo Hlophe (@SboneloHlophe) January 20, 2018

The #Eskom Chair Mr. Zethemba Khoza did not resign. He took a MATERNITY LEAVE. Wait for his exit package I bet you it's bigger than the one Brian Molefe got. — Ilunga Ntengu (@davxnt) January 20, 2018

Zethemba Khoza says he quit as Eskom chairperson "in the interests of the country". Liar. — Kgauza wa Lecowza (@KgaugeloSM) January 20, 2018

