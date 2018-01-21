File Image: Zethembe Khoza

CAPE TOWN - Since Eskom chairperson Zethemba Khoza handed in his resignation South Africans on Twitter seemed to have welcome the change in motion. 

Khoza told Fin24 that he handed in his resignation to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown "in the good interest of the country". This comes after earlier reports stating that the ANC president and SA's deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa wants a new Eskom board to be announced before he leaves for the World Economic Forum on Sunday. 

Jabu Mabuza the newly appointed Chairperson for the power utility is said to bring cofindidence back for the economy according to The Banking Association of South Africa (Basa). 

South Africans on Twitter shared their views as follows :


