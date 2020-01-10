DURBAN – One of South Africa's oldest trade unions, Uasa, on Friday slammed state power provider Eskom for its "incompetence".
According to Uasa spokesperson, Stanford Mazhindu, Eskom having to implement stage two load shedding before industries restarted following the festive break was "a sad state of affairs".
"Eskom’s incompetence, if continued, will also have a disruptive effect on the enrolment and registration processes of universities and other tertiary institutions that may result in delays into the academic year," said Mazhindu.
The World Bank has cut South Africa's economic growth forecast for 2020 to below 1 percent as a result of unstable power supply.
Promises by president Cyril Ramaphosa that Eskom would not implement load shedding until mid-January had come to naught, said Mazhindu.