UK's energy regulator to confirm electricity grid reforms

Britain's energy regulator is expected to confirm major reforms to grid connections to boost investment in clean energy and infrastructure projects on Tuesday, the government said. Under the existing system, "zombie" projects can hold up the queue for connections, leaving promising businesses waiting up to 15 years to be connected, it said.

Zombie projects are speculative plans that may not be viable because they do not have for example land rights or financing but they still hold a place in the connection queue. The changes expected to be confirmed by Ofgem will see industries of the future, from data centres and AI to wind and solar projects, fast-tracked for connection. The new regime, drafted by the National Energy System Operator in partnership with the industry, could help unlock up to £40 billion (R999bn) of investment a year.