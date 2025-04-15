UK's energy regulator to confirm electricity grid reforms

Britain's energy regulator is expected to confirm major reforms to grid connections to boost investment in clean energy and infrastructure projects on Tuesday, the government said.
Under the existing system, "zombie" projects can hold up the queue for connections, leaving promising businesses waiting up to 15 years to be connected, it said.
Zombie projects are speculative plans that may not be viable because they do not have for example land rights or financing but they still hold a place in the connection queue.
The changes expected to be confirmed by Ofgem will see industries of the future, from data centres and AI to wind and solar projects, fast-tracked for connection.
The new regime, drafted by the National Energy System Operator in partnership with the industry, could help unlock up to £40 billion (R999bn) of investment a year.
"These changes will axe 'zombie' projects and cut the time it takes to get high growth firms online while also fast-tracking connections for companies delivering home-grown power and energy security through our Plan for Change," Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said.
Britain announced plans to help build the critical infrastructure, including clean energy projects, that is central to its mission to drive economic growth by speeding up planning approval and reform grid connections in a bill last month.
REUTERS