



It is believed that Eskom will respond to the new offer put forward by unions on Thursday this week.





This comes after Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Friday urged Eskom to abandon its stance not to offer a salary increase. Eskom withdrew its zero percent “offer” following its meeting with Gordhan and trade unions National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and Solidarity, according to Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe.





Eskom can sell electricity from coal for 42 cents per kWh. Eskom pays IPP’s R1,88 per kWh. The #IPP’s are destroying Eskom’s share. As NUMSA, NUM_Media & Solidarity we are united in fighting against this project — NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) June 20, 2018





Yesterday, according to Reuters, Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said, “We cannot go into details for now. What we’ve done is make an offer to the unions and whether they accept it or not is a different matter”.









- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

JOHANNESBURG - Following the new 4.7% increase tabled by Eskom yesterday, unions today rejected the offer and tabled a new offer to the power utility, however, the amount has not been disclosed.