JOHANNESBURG - The South African government has repeatedly stalled the appointment of a new chief executive officer at the debt-stricken state power utility, evidence of how politically fraught the process has been.
Loss-making Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. poses the biggest risk to the economy and naming a permanent CEO to turn it around is widely seen as a top priority for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration. The government has missed several self-imposed deadlines to fill the post.
“The delay in announcing the CEO is another clear indication of the power struggle around Eskom,” said Darias Jonker, a London-based director at Eurasia Group Ltd. “Competing interest groups each have their preferred candidate and Ramaphosa is yet again wavering over a key government decision.”