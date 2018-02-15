CAPE TOWN - President of the Mining Forum of South Africa, Blessings Ramoba said he hopes that newly-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa will transform the mining sector and implement the Mining Charter.

The organisation, which acts as an agent of transformation in the mining industry of South Africa through ensuring that mining entities fully implement the Mining Charter, Mineral Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) and their Social Labour Plans (SLPs) raised concerns about implementation in the sector.

Ramoba also wishes Ramaphosa a prosperous term as interim President as he undertakes leadership. However, whilst celebrating Ramaphosa's victory, Ramoba said that in support of the mining sector, it is unsettling that the ownership is largely white dominated.

“We want that narrative to change in terms of ownership, procurement and every aspect”, said Ramoba. He added that the sector also needs structure in terms of complying with the law and involving the community. This, he believes, is key in alleviating poverty.

“We want the Mining Charter to be implemented, we want to develop the community and we want the BEEE score to be achieved”, said Ramoba. “Ramaphosa has the mandate of the ANC and the mandate of the people of SA”, he said.

On the recent fatalities in the industry such as the deaths of Sibanye miners, Ramoba said that the sector definitely needs safety. “We call for more precautions and for companies to adhere to the Mine Health and Safety Act”. However, Ramoba added that he realises government cannot alone implement this.

“We as civil society and NPO’s also play a vital role in being the eye and making noise where we see things are not right”. Ramoba said that MFSA will wait and see what Ramaphosa does with the Mining Charter. The Charter had been submitted to Parliament and was reportedly supported under Zuma's leadership, said Ramoba.

When asked how the MFSA feels about Zuma’s exit, Ramoba said that he does not support the corruption but what it boils down to is transformation and support of the industry.

“We want transformation, transformation is what we want”, he said. “If the Charter is put aside, we will fight. We will go to court if we have to”, concluded Ramoba.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE