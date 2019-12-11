CAPE TOWN - Zimbabwe’s state-owned Zesa Holdings Ltd. escalated power cuts to as long as 24 hours after losing regional power imports and local generation capacity remains critically constrained.
The power utility has a non-binding agreement to import as much as 400 megawatts of power from South Africa’s Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., which is unable to meet local demand and has implemented rolling blackouts, now in their sixth day in SA.
“Load-shedding is thus being implemented over and above the advertised schedule,” Zesa said in an emailed statement Tuesday.