Zimbabwe lines up eight power plants to plug crippling electricity outages

Zimbabwe has eight new electricity generating projects that will come on stream in the next 12 months, fired up by wind, solar, coal and battery storage as South Africa’s northern neighbouring country scrambles for a way out of devastating power shortages that have also caught up with the neighbouring Zambia. Zimplats, a unit of Impala Platinum, is constructing a 180MW solar power plant in Chegutu near its operations while cement-producer PPC is constructing a 20MW solar plant at its Colleen Bawn operation.

Dinson Steel, which is setting up a steel manufacturing plant in the country, is also constructing a 100MW coal fired power plant, with both projects set for completion by the end of 2025. Dingneng is also working on a 100MW wind energy project that is set for delivery next month, in addition to another 100MW solar plant also due for delivery at the end of this year. Zimbabwe has been experiencing rolling power cuts that have intensified in the past few weeks due to low water levels at the Kariba dam. The low water levels at Kariba have also affected electricity generation for Zambia.

“The challenge of energy access remains one of the most pressing issues for both Zimbabwe and Zambia,” said Zimbabwean vice president, Constantino Chiwenga said at an energy summit in Victoria Falls yesterday.. “Far too many of our citizens, particularly in rural and under-served areas still lack reliable [electricity]…this limited access means fewer economic opportunities, lower standards of living, and slower industrial growth.” Miners, manufacturers, agri-processing and other industry players have long complained of the effects of electricity shortages in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Energy, Edgar Moyo, said the government recognised the urgent need to address the triple challenges of energy poverty, energy security, and climate change which we are each faced with. Makozo Chikote, the Minister of Energy for Zambia, said the current power deficits had become burdensome for the country’s energy and mining sectors. “The demand for electricity and resources continues to grow,” he said.

Chikote also called on private sector investors to participate in the energy sector, saying Zambia was aiming to “unlock new sources of investment, expertise, and technology that will help us meet the growing energy needs of our country and prevent future shocks such as the one being experienced” currently. Zambia is investing in coal-fired power plants while it is also working on enhancing efficiencies in energy transmission. The two countries had previously agreed on a joint effort to construct a mega hydro power plant at the Batoka gorge. Other projects that Zimbabwe is planning include a 600MW floating solar power plant at Kariba and an 800MW Hwange repowering project by Jindal. Hwange is Zimbabwe’s old coal-fired power plant that is prone to breakdowns despite recent upgrades of some units by China.