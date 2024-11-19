22 On Sloane launches new hub in Cape Town to foster entrepreneurship

22 On Sloane, Africa’s largest startup campus and entrepreneurship hub, on Tuesday launched its second South African location in Green Point, Cape Town. The launch coincides with the commencement of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2024, marking a major step in 22 On Sloane’s mission to foster entrepreneurship across the continent.

The new Cape Town hub offers co-working spaces, innovation areas, a game development studio, and opportunities for networking and events, all designed to support the growing African startup ecosystem. Since the Johannesburg hub’s establishment in 2017, 22 On Sloane has supported over 1150 entrepreneurs, helping them create 2232 jobs and generate more than R500 million in revenue. Jonathan Ortmans, the president of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), officially opened the new hub and launched GEW 2024.

Alderman James Vos, the City of Cape Town's MMC for Economic Growth and Tourism, and Kizito Okechukwu, the executive head of 22 On Sloane, joined Ortmans for the event. Ortmans said, "Global Entrepreneurship Week provides a global platform to champion the entrepreneurial spirit. The launch of 22 On Sloane’s Cape Town Hub is a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration. This hub will inspire entrepreneurs, providing them with the tools to overcome barriers and achieve remarkable success.“ This year’s GEW, held from November 18 to 24, embraces the theme “Removing Barriers and Welcoming All,” focusing on building inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystems worldwide.

GEW 2024, now in its 17th year unites 10 million participants across 40000 events in 200 countries. Okechukwu said, "The launch of the Cape Town Hub is a monumental step in our mission to empower Africa’s entrepreneurs. As a legacy project of GEC+Africa 2024, this hub embodies our commitment to nurturing an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports sustainable growth. We are thrilled to continue this journey, fostering innovation and creating opportunities that resonate across the continent." Executive editor of Business Report (BR), Philippa Larkin, said, “22 On Sloane is a remarkable organisation that sets the roadmap for entrepreneurial excellence in South Africa. With its regular BR column in print - on Thursday’s in the Star, Cape Times and Mercury - 22 On Sloane helpsguide entrepreneurs and provides valuable insights. I wish them success with the new hub, not that they need it. The 22 On Sloane team are an inspiration to others.”