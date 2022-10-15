29 entrepreneurs received R18 million in grant funding from SAB Foundation

Soms 29 deserving entrepreneurs received R18 million in grant funding and business development support from SAB Foundation, in partnership with the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) at its 12th annual Social Innovation and 7th annual Disability Empowerment Awards. Liz Moynihan, founder of Kotonki and Sibongile Mongadi, from Ukuhamba Prosthetics and Orthotics were the overall winners of the Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards.

The Kotonki innovation was awarded top prize in the Social Innovation category while Uku’hamba Prosthetics and Orthotics won first prize in the Disability Empowerment Awards category. Both innovations received R1.3 million each in grant funding and business development support. Joint second place in the Disability Empowerment Awards Category went to Louine Griessel from Breede Valley APD Business Units which provides a platform for vulnerable persons with disabilities to develop their full vocational potential and Chelsea Williamson from iSchool Africa which empowers deaf youth with digital skills. Both innovations were awarded R750 000 in prize money. In the Social Innovation Awards Category, iKhaya Lekhaya, a co-financing model that enables employers to directly assist employees in improving their living conditions by providing fire and flood-retardant shelters was awarded second place with grant funding of R800 000. From Waste to Value which collects disposed cooking oil from local food establishments and transforms it into sustainably packaged and affordable soap bars. Took third place and bagged R700 000 in grant funding.

Tshembani Khupane, Acting Head of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for TIA said we congratulate all the finalists and winners of the SAB Foundation Awards. She said they were also proud to see that three projects previously supported by TIA are among the finalists “Through this partnership we are committed to expanding innovation-related activities in underserved regions as well as promote social entrepreneurship development in South Africa.” The theme for this year’s awards revolved around renewal, revival and resilience, honouring the tenacity and sheer will of South African entrepreneurs. These entrepreneurs were said to have gone through a period of hardship and struggle following the pandemic, civil unrest and global conflict, but still thrived against all odds. Bridgit Evans, SAB Foundation Executive Director said these awards took inspiration from the South African Fire Lily, a tough plant that defies the elements by producing its beautiful salmon to scarlet blooms just nine days after the destructive effects of a fire.

“Today we celebrate these amazing social innovators for their endurance and we want to see them flourish into bigger and better enterprises that will stimulate local socio-economic activities beyond their current areas of peration,” Evans said. She said that to date, they have invested over R73 million in funding and business development support, to help 143 social innovators. “Each innovator focuses on solving a social problem in the sectors such as housing, healthcare, education, social services, disability, energy, water and sanitation, community safety and security, agriculture, recycling, and financial inclusion, and we look forward to working with this year’s cohort.” The Executive Directorhis year said that they were also extremely grateful to TIA for believing in their work and making their own contribution to this year’s winners.

This year the awards included a new category, in partnership with the South African Breweries (SAB). The SAB SHARP Awards were established to specifically target innovators, institutions, students, researchers and social enterprises with innovative ideas or prototypes that empower women in at-risk communities. Izipho Zokuphila Tracking, founded by Simphiwe Ntuli and Siyabonga Mngadi, walked away as the overall winners, taking home the top prize of R500 000 in funding. Zoleka Lisa, Vice President of Corporate Affairs from SAB said they were inspired by the innovations seen and applauded these brilliant problem solvers. “We support social innovation and it has been a privilege for us to collaborate with the SAB Foundation.”