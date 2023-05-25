3 tips from a female entrepreneur on how to get a seat at the table

Female entrepreneurs are creating an impact in a variety of areas, from technology to fashion and cuisine. However, they frequently encounter obstacles when it comes to attracting large organisations as clients. The promotional items sector is no exception, and Connie Matlejoane, a female entrepreneur from Klipfontein View in Gauteng, is working hard to get over obstacles and pass on knowledge to others.

Matlejoane started her business, CRM Enterprise, with just a desk, laptop and cellphone in the corner of her bedroom, and it has since grown into a successful operation with six permanent employees. ‘’The industry is high volume, low margin, and driven by bulk orders, which means that corporate clients who procure promotional products in bulk are essential to building a profitable business,’’ she said. Female entrepreneurs may obtain a place at the proverbial table by being persistent, developing a track record, providing good customer service, knowing company culture and decision-making processes, and having negotiating skills, according to Matlejoane.

Here are Matlejoane’s tips on how other female entrepreneurs can get a piece of the pie: Build a track record One of the most difficult challenges for female entrepreneurs in the promotional products industry, as well as small and medium-sized businesses in general, is gaining the trust of procurement and marketing professionals.

This is because they prefer to work with suppliers they know and have a track record with rather than risk making a mistake with a new entrant or a small business. Matlejoane recommends that female entrepreneurs establish themselves and develop a track record by taking even the smallest orders, maintaining an active web presence, reacting immediately to requests for bids, and adhering to clients’ deadlines once the order is obtained. Create solid relationships

Female entrepreneurs must separate themselves from their competition by providing outstanding customer service and being prepared to challenge themselves, even when it appears impossible. Having strong ties with suppliers and the ability to bargain effectively can also provide female businesses with an advantage. Understand culture and decision-making processes