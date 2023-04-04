3 ways to demonstrate empathy as a leader

By Devan Moonsamy How often do we ignore the view of a staff member telling us that they are unwell or their child is unwell as a liability in the workplace? Our reaction to their time of crisis is what shapes the working relationship between management and staff.

As a manager and a leader, it is crucial to manage staff and customer relations with empathy. We need to be more present and participate in our staff’s well-being. Showing interest in their issues will only help us build a good and strong working bond with them. Here are 3 ways to help leaders showcase empathy and understanding when assisting staff with their personal issues. Start by showing interest and being present in the conversation being held When your staff or clients are engaging with you, actively listen.

Respond and participate in the conversation. Demonstrate your ability to see what they are going through. At the same time, try to avoid multitasking. If you are on the phone with the customer or even if they are face to face, they will pick up on your lack of interest if you are doing other things while talking to them. It is important to engage and be present in the conversation to ensure the effective demonstration of empathy. It is also a great technique to practise with staff. Give them your undivided attention so that they may also feel valued and a priority for you as their manager. Adjust your mindset Not everyone will have the same issues. We all come from different walks of life. Ideally, we do not all have the same issues. It is important to remember that when it comes to managing the workplace, we should be open to learning and understanding the different cultures or background of our staff.

If a staff member needs to pray on a Friday, we can learn more about that. Likewise, if a staff member is in need of time to seek spiritual guidance from their elders and they are taking leave, sit them down and learn more about it. This will allow us to expand our knowledge and aid in the process of better understanding the employee’s cultures and needs within the organisation. This will open more channels for diversity and communication to your team. Try to remain open and flexible When we are able to work a schedule that works for your staff, you are winning over their commitment to their role in the business.

By remaining open to their needs and being able to allow them to work from home or give them time off to manage personal issues, it can help build their development and dedication to the organisation. If a team member has a crisis and has to rush off, pop them a follow up text to see if everything is okay on their side. If they say they will catch up the hours at home, be open to this. *Devan Moonsamy is the chief executive of the ICHAF Training Institute.