Entrepreneurs have to have their wits about them and come up with innovative and sometimes bizarre business ideas to be a cut above the rest. Sometimes these ideas strike gold, and the entrepreneurs become wealthy. Here are four such ideas:

Selling micro-greens Micro-greens are young plant and vegetable seedlings. Unlike larger herbs and vegetables, micro-greens can be plucked and consumed a week to ten days after the cotyledon — a component of the embryo within the seed — leaves have grown. These little versions are only a few inches long and come in 50 to 60 different varieties. With healthy eating being a thang, these are all the rage as they come packed with vitamins and other nutrients.

What is good about this business is that you don’t need a huge plot of land to cultivate micro-greens, and you can harvest much quicker. They may be created from seeds like red cabbage, mustard, kale, broccoli, and even chia. You can do some research online by buying instruction books on how you can start such a business. Selling home-made soap

Health-conscious people can sometimes be wary of chemicals found in food and even soap. So, they opt for alternatives to the mass-produced varieties found in stores. The three basic ingredients in soap are oil or fat, lye and water. From this, at home, soap makers can add essential oils and even decorations such as rose petals, lavender leaves and more to their product to make it stand out. This type of business requires time for preparation as you may want to test out what combinations may work the best for you.

Providing glamping services Glamping is a high-end camping experience that includes amenities and lodgings that are significantly more pleasant than regular camping. It allows individuals to experience the independence and closeness to nature that camping provides while avoiding the unpleasant parts.

This means people don’t have to show up with tents and sleeping bags. You’ll have a bed and a fancy ‘tent’ for them. South Africa has many areas that are prime for glamping. Crucially, as an owner of such a business, you would have to own or have access to a scenic piece of land. Additionally, you would provide safety for your guests from both wild animals and would-be criminals. Dog café

Pets, especially of the furry kind, are often said to be unclean and are kept out of the kitchen and dining areas. However, the idea of dog or puppy cafés throw this out the window. In such establishments, patrons are welcome to stop in for a cupcake and a cup of hot coffee or tea, as well as to touch and play with the café's dogs. Puppies are available for adoption at several dog cafés. This is obviously a great idea for animal lovers. You would have to ensure the highest sanitary standards so that both humans and canines have a great time.