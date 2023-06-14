5 easy ways to make extra money as a young person

It has become commonplace for people, especially the youth, to have more than one source of income. There are several factors contributing to this phenomenon, including a volatile economy, less stable jobs, unemployment and salaries that have stagnated whilst the cost of living has shot up.

Here are five side hustles you can start to make some money: 1. Become a social media manager If social media is your thing, and you know its ins and outs, why do you not turn this passion into a side hustle?

Social media managers are people who curate a brand’s social media pages by posting its content and engaging, monitoring and responding to the audience's comments. They also strategise and execute digital marketing campaigns and gather and analyse the data results from those campaigns. As a social media manager, you can set your own rates.

According to payscale.com, the average pay rate for this side hustle is R116.00 per hour. 2. Clean houses Knowing how to clean is a basic skill that every adult should possess.

However, if you believe that you have superior techniques, in-depth, and innovative ways to get the dirt out of every centimetre of homes, you might as well charge people to make their houses sparklingly clean. You may need to buy professional cleaning tools and supplies to get this side hustle going. The average rate for cleaners in the country is R21.17 per hour.

3. Become a hairstylist Individuals are highly invested in how they look from clothes to hair, grooming is deemed a necessity. A “bad hair day” can ruin someone’s day, making this profession important.

A hairstylist is a person who cuts, colours, braids, and cuts hair. If you already know the basics of this trade, you can go ahead and advertise your services. However, if you are new to it, consider taking some classes. Hairstylists can charge depending on the style the client requested.

4. Become a translator With eleven official languages, South Africa is linguistically rich. If you are a polyglot (someone who knows and can use several different languages fluently), this is the side hustle for you.

A translator is a person whose job is translating writing or speech from one language to another. The average rate for a translator is R98.26 per hour. 5. Write CVs

With the country’s youth unemployment rate of 66.5 percent, job seekers want people who can create perfect CVs for them. You can use apps such as Canva to craft and customise each CV to your client’s profession and needs. Pay attention to grammar, spelling, and punctuation as recruiters also look at them.