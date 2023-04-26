5 lucrative businesses you can start with little to no money

Entrepreneurship is often touted as one of the ways South Africa’s youth can overcome the scourge of unemployment. However, some business may be costly to start. If you have little to no start-up capital, here are five options you can explore:

Tutoring Tutoring is the act of guiding students to become independent learners through individual attention and a structured approach to skills development. You need little to no money to get up and running, only your skills.

Have you recently matriculated with flying colours or graduated from a tertiary institution with impressive grades? You can put your knowledge to use by tutoring those who are studying the same subjects or modules you did. You don’t need any training as you already have lived experience.

All you need to do is advertise your service online, especially on social media. You can approach pupils or students you want to tutor and tell them how you can help them achieve more in their studies. Tuckshop

A tuckshop is a small store that sells food. If you live in an area where people have to travel to access food, this could be an opportunity to open a tuckshop. However, you will first need to get a business licence from your municipality. These cost from R850 upwards and need to be renewed annually.

Make sure that your tuckshop is hygienic and clean it daily. Stock up with all the necessities and fruit and vegetables. Make sure that you have staples such as bread, milk and eggs, which people often buy several times a week. Spread the word around your neighbourhood and your community.

Editing An editor improves the draft of a document by correcting errors and making words and sentences clearer, more precise, and as effective as possible. Do you have a love for language and a keen eye for grammar and spelling?

Editing might be the perfect side job for you! All you have to do is advertise your services. As your own boss, you can decide your rates. Editors typically charge per word. e-Hailing services

e-hailing is the process of ordering a car, taxi, or motorcycle pick-up via virtual devices: a computer or mobile device. If you have a car, this could be a great way for you to make money after work and on weekends. There are several e-hailing companies you can sign up with, such as Uber, Bolt or DiDi.

Each company has different ways of screening potential drivers, so you might have to wait for a response. Dog walking Dog walkers walk dogs for clients and follow agreed-upon routes and schedules. They also give the dogs food and water and dispose of waste.

You don’t need any formal training to become a dog walker. With this side hustle you can turn your love of man’s best friend into a source of income. For example, Poochy Coo, a dog-walking service in Cape Town, charges up to R2 000 a month for 45 – 60 walks.