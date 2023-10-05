Adapt, innovate, survive: A new blueprint for SA SMEs amid economic pressure

By Zweli Manyathi South Africa's tough economic landscape, shaped by a global and local pressures, poses significant challenges but also opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

How businesses respond to the environment can be a deciding factor in their survival and growth. One of the most effective ways for SMEs to navigate economic uncertainties is by being adaptable and choosing the right banking partner. SMEs always have an advantage over larger enterprises in that they can pivot more easily and quickly. From switching to digital sales platforms in response to increased online shopping trends, to offering new products or services that meet emerging customer needs, innovation is key. While innovation helps businesses expand and diversify, frugality ensures survival. SMEs need to carefully manage their expenses to remain afloat during tough times. Adopting a lean business model, outsourcing non-core business functions, and automating processes, can cut costs significantly.

Another creative approach involves forming strategic partnerships. The partnerships can help SMEs expand their customer base, share costs and foster innovation. Understanding the changing market dynamics and customer behaviour is also crucial. SMEs can use social media and other digital platforms to gather valuable customer feedback and market trends. Personalised engagement, online surveys or virtual focus groups can yield insights that enable businesses to adjust their strategies accordingly. That said, effective business banking solutions can dramatically improve the success of South African SMEs. One of the most significant ways to do this is by providing access to capital. Whether it is a loan to cover start-up costs or financing to expand operations, having reliable access to funds is crucial. Cash flow is the lifeblood of a business and effective business banking solutions offer tools for better cash flow management, including invoicing solutions, payment gateways and real-time financial insights.

The tools enable businesses to monitor their financial health closely and make informed decisions. Despite the challenges of the economic climate, South African SMEs have a host of creative strategies and effective business banking solutions at their disposal, and I remain convinced that this sector of the economy is poised for growth in the coming years, and my job with entrepreneurs is not done. By encouraging adaptability, focusing on frugality, forming strategic partnerships, and leveraging effective banking solutions, SMEs will navigate the economic climate and discover new paths to growth and success. If you are a small or medium-sized enterprise owner, it is the time to act. Challenges are part of our economic landscape but remember, they also yield opportunities.

What is my call to action? Start by embracing adaptability and innovation. Consider the digital sphere and new products or services that meet emerging customer needs. Next, reassess your expenses and think of how you can streamline operations while cutting costs. Your survival may depend on this. But that is not all. Begin forming strategic partnerships that expand your customer base and demand innovation. You do not have to do this alone. Remember, understanding your market and engaging your customers are crucial steps towards success. Use digital platforms to gather valuable feedback and insights that help you adjust your strategies accordingly. Most importantly, take advantage of effective business banking solutions designed to enhance your success. These provide access to much-needed capital, assist with cash flow management, offer efficient transactional services, and provide comprehensive business support services. Zweli Manyathi is the CEO of business banking, African Bank