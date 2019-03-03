Businessman Talifhani Mamafha is chief executive of creative agency Analytics Advertising in Johannesburg. Image: Supplied.

JOHANNESBURG - A self-driven businessman has started a company to be at the heart of decisions regarding which direction big brands should take and to help other enterprises grow.



Talifhani Mamafha, 30, is creative director and chief executive of Analytics Advertising, headquartered on the busy Oxford Road at Rosebank in Johannesburg.





The young creative describes himself as an entrepreneur, first and foremost, and as a philanthropist, visionary, pioneer and inspirational figure.





Mamafha started the company in 2017 to focus on data analytics, advertising campaigns, brand and artist management and content production.





His foray into entrepreneurship came after a successful career working for MassMart as a private brands analyst and then Pick n Pay as a pricing analyst between 2013 and 2016.





Mamafha, who graduated with a statistics degree from the University of Pretoria in 2012, says he jumped at the opportunity of starting his own business because of passion to grow brands.





“I realised that there was a lot of opportunity there,” says Mamafha, whose company has grown to work with established brands including telecoms giants MTN and Telkom, Nestle, Red Label, Hunter’s Dry, Sasko, Oros, Tastic, and Mugg & Bean, among others.





Businessman Talifhani Mamafha is chief executive of creative agency Analytics Advertising in Johannesburg. Image: Supplied.







He has also worked with flamboyant singer Moonchild Sanelly as her content producer and strategist, when the blue-haired hitmaker was still trying to make a name for herself in the South African music landscape.





Mamafha has also helped to launch the careers of comedian The Funny Chef and musicians King Dineo, and Reggie Manyama.





However, Mamafha, a former statistics, economics and marketing lecturer at Damelin, says his firm’s niche is data analytics.





“We like sentiment analytics very much as it allows us to measure the perception of people using social media, like what they say on campaigns, businesses and politics. That allows us to quantify brand value and all of that.”





The businessman says a lot of advertising agencies are tapping into the analytics space as a result of the much-touted Fourth Industrial Revolution.





“But they are not doing it the level that we operate in. Look, I have partnered with Unisa regarding sentiment analytics. They want to include the subject in their journals and syllabuses,” the lanky entrepreneur says.





Mamafha says as part of his growth plans, Analytics Advertising, which has outdoor LED advertising screens in Midrand, Tembisa and Fourways, is in the process of partnering with big corporate companies to help them digitise and monetise their brands.





Businessman Talifhani Mamafha is chief executive of creative agency Analytics Advertising in Johannesburg. Image: Supplied.

“Our motto,” he explains, “ is digitise and monetise. We are growing as a company and we are looking at partnering with many other brands out there.”





He describes the company as hive of young creatives including analysts, content producers and digital marketers.





“We want to dominate the African market because it’s untapped and there is a lot of room for growth. In fact, we have started working with some guys from Nigeria but I don’t want to expand on that at this moment.”





Mamafha says running his business is interesting as it allow him to manage his time more efficiently.





“You are able to make decisions that can be executed. You’re a decision maker and you can change people’s lives,” he says of being his own boss.





Businessman Talifhani Mamafha is chief executive of creative agency Analytics Advertising in Johannesburg. Image: Supplied.







“In the next 5 to 10 years we see ourselves as among the big consulting agencies in analytics. We also plan to make our first billion rand and to have helped a lot of people reach their dreams,” says Mamafha, who is affectionately known as Mr Banks among his peers and colleagues.





His inspiration, he says, comes from within and include trusting and believing in one’s abilities, being self aware, striving to be better and thinking as one acts.





Businessman Talifhani Mamafha is chief executive of creative agency Analytics Advertising in Johannesburg. Image: Supplied.







BUSINESS REPORT