AI tool aims to solve recurring recruitment issues and save time for SA’s SME sector

Job Crystal, a recruitment website, has announced the launch of an AI-powered tool, CRYSTAL, which uses Machine Learning (ML) to scan 43 candidate pool databases, and screens 34 million employable South Africans for clients. Through CRYSTAL, clients are able to access job portals, social media sites, LinkedIn users, active job seekers and ‘passive hiders’. In addition to machine learning, Job Crystal has a team which teaches the AI to deliver results and prevent any prediction bias.

According to Job Crystal, the search and screening stages are the most time-consuming in the recruitment process. However, the tool delivers a top 10 list of potential candidates to the client in one hour. Users of the tool pay to use it on a per-job-description basis. Chief executive of Job Crystal, Sasha Knott, said that this is highly important for SMEs, as well as start-ups, who must find the talent they need urgently in order to develop their businesses. “There are extraordinary costs to a business if they can’t find the right person quickly. It can mean the difference between getting ahead of your competitors or forever trailing behind. It can be the difference between meeting your company's growth targets, or complete business failure,” said Knott.

The chief operating officer of Job Crystal, Kelly Louw, said they were proudly South African and share a deep commitment to contributing to socio-economic development in the country. “Together, SMEs in South Africa employ 60% of the country’s workforce. It makes sense that this industry sector has access to the best tools that support them in growing their businesses and becoming sustainable,” said Louw. Louw said with the launch of CRYSTAL, they aimed to put a next-generation recruitment tool in the hands of business owners driving economic recovery and future growth.

Through the Job Crystal website, clients also gain access to online background checks of prospective employees and a free salary benchmarking resource which is based on “real data versus less reliable salary surveys”. Knott said CRYSTAL was designed to take away the pain of the business owner or person responsible for recruiting who is lying awake at night worrying about how they are going to find the people they urgently need to help take their company forward. “Navigating the sprawling and confusing job markets can be a nightmare, and it is always time-consuming, and therefore expensive. Automating certain stages in the recruitment process enables you to consider more candidates and connect with more diverse candidates, all the while saving you time and money,” said Knott.