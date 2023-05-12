Amateur and semi-professional photographers have new tool to help them run their businesses

Photographers are not only artists but entrepreneurs as well. They are self-employed and use their skills to capture moments in time to share with the world. Snape, a media-tech company, believes it can be utilised by these creatives to further their businesses.

According to the organisation, it has recognised the difficulty of recruiting skilled professionals with various portfolios while staying within budget limits. To address this issue, Snape said it operated as a bridge, connecting these creative professionals with clients that value their skill, providing a seamless and mutually beneficial engagement. Managing director Tebogo Madileng said Snape’s SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform was designed for photographers.

‘’By simplifying booking management, invoicing, contract creation, accounting, gallery management, and providing access to a vast asset registry and royalty-free music, Snape empowers photographers to focus on what they do best: capturing breathtaking moments. ‘’This powerful resource equips them with the necessary tools to elevate their businesses and thrive in an ever-evolving media landscape,’’ said Madileng. He said Snape was committed to youth empowerment and job creation. The company partnered with media schools and the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), to ‘’actively invest in the future of the nation's talent’’.