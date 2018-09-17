DURBAN – The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum has announced that the finalists for their 2018 awards.
The AWIEF awards aims to promote excellence in entrepreneurship and innovation among female-owned businesses in all sectors and across the various 54 African countries.
Founder and chief executive of AWIEF Irene Ochem said: "Women-owned businesses are a vital part of our African economy."
Ochem added that the massive responses to the AWIEF awards underscores the fact that women in Africa are resilient and seeking recognition and celebration for their achievements and contribution to the economy and Africa's sustainable development.
Forty female founders and entrepreneurs have been selected as finalists from 12 different African countries and across eight countries.
A panel of nine judges consisting of experts and thought leaders are from various countries across the continent including South Africa, Kenya and Ethiopia.
Here is a look at the different categories and the finalists:
Young Entrepreneur Award
Jane Kagiri – CreativeEdge Solutions – Kenya
Nomso Faith Kana – Sun n Shield 84 Tech – South Africa
Juliet Namujju – Kimuli Fashionability – Uganda
Kunmi Otitoju – Minku – Nigeria
Bidemi Zakariyau – LSF|PR – Nigeria
Tech Entrepreneur Award
Benji Coetzee – Empty Trips – South Africa
Faith Kimeu – Dial A Pad – Kenya
Beth Koigi – Majik Water – Kenya
Darlene Menzies – Findfind – South Africa
Juliana Rotich – BRCK.Org – Kenya
Social Entrepreneur Award
Essma Ben Hamida – Enda Inter-Arabe – Tunisia
Madalitso Chidumu – IMPACT-CEED – Malawi
Shamim Nabuma Kaliisa – Community Dental and Reproductive Health – Uganda
Lorna Rutto – EcoPosts – Kenya
Amina Slaoui – Groupe AMH – Morocco
Global Brand Award
Sarah Collins – Wonderbag – South Africa
Adele Dejak - AdèleDejak, Kenya
Renchia Droganis – Africology – South Africa
Njeri Rionge – Wananchi Group – Kenya
Bethlehem Tilahun-Alemu – SoleRebels – Ethiopia
Agri Entrepreneur Award
Ngabaghila Chatata – Thanthwe Enterprises – Malawi
Elorm Goh – Agrisolve – Ghana
Jeanne Groenewald – Elgin Free Range Chickens – South Africa
Joyce Kyalema – Josmak International – Uganda
Jane Maigua – Exotic EPZ Ltd – Kenya
Empowerment Award
Emma Dicks – CodeSpace – South Africa
Kate Ekanem – Kate Tales Foundation – Nigeria
Chiedza Daneek Nobuhle Kambasha – Hemmingworth Cartwright – Zimbabwe
Irene Kiwia – The Women of Achievement – Tanzania
Marvella Odili – Save Our Need Organisation – Nigeria
Creative Industry Award
Folake Folarin-Coker – Tiffany Amber – Nigeria
Nana Akua Oppong-Birmeh – Archxenus – Ghana
Soraya Piedade – Soraya da Piedade Ltd – Angola
Abai Schulze – ZAAF Collection – Ethiopia
Winnifred Selby – Afrocentric Bamboo – Ghana
Lifetime Achievement Award
Iyalode Alaba Lawson – NACCIMA Business Women Group – Nigeria
Margaret Hirsch – Hirsch’s Homestores – South Africa
Tabitha Karanja – Keroche Breweries - Kenya
Wendy Luhare – Women Private Equity Fund, South Africa
Jennifer Riria – Echo Network Africa/Kenya Women Holding – Kenya
Prizes will be communicated to the women and will include international profiling and exposure that leads to business growth.
The awards will take place at the Westin Cape Town Hotel on the 9th November 2018.
Follow the Business Report on Instagram here
– BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE