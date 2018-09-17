The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum have announced 40 finalists for their awards. Photo: File





The AWIEF awards aims to promote excellence in entrepreneurship and innovation among female-owned businesses in all sectors and across the various 54 African countries.





Founder and chief executive of AWIEF Irene Ochem said: "Women-owned businesses are a vital part of our African economy."





Ochem added that the massive responses to the AWIEF awards underscores the fact that women in Africa are resilient and seeking recognition and celebration for their achievements and contribution to the economy and Africa's sustainable development.





Forty female founders and entrepreneurs have been selected as finalists from 12 different African countries and across eight countries.





A panel of nine judges consisting of experts and thought leaders are from various countries across the continent including South Africa, Kenya and Ethiopia.





Here is a look at the different categories and the finalists:





Young Entrepreneur Award

Jane Kagiri – CreativeEdge Solutions – Kenya Nomso Faith Kana – Sun n Shield 84 Tech – South Africa Juliet Namujju – Kimuli Fashionability – Uganda Kunmi Otitoju – Minku – Nigeria Bidemi Zakariyau – LSF|PR – Nigeria Tech Entrepreneur Award Benji Coetzee – Empty Trips – South Africa Faith Kimeu – Dial A Pad – Kenya Beth Koigi – Majik Water – Kenya Darlene Menzies – Findfind – South Africa Juliana Rotich – BRCK.Org – Kenya Social Entrepreneur Award

Essma Ben Hamida – Enda Inter-Arabe – Tunisia Madalitso Chidumu – IMPACT-CEED – Malawi Shamim Nabuma Kaliisa – Community Dental and Reproductive Health – Uganda Lorna Rutto – EcoPosts – Kenya Amina Slaoui – Groupe AMH – Morocco Global Brand Award

Sarah Collins – Wonderbag – South Africa Adele Dejak - AdèleDejak, Kenya Renchia Droganis – Africology – South Africa Njeri Rionge – Wananchi Group – Kenya Bethlehem Tilahun-Alemu – SoleRebels – Ethiopia Agri Entrepreneur Award

Ngabaghila Chatata – Thanthwe Enterprises – Malawi Elorm Goh – Agrisolve – Ghana Jeanne Groenewald – Elgin Free Range Chickens – South Africa Joyce Kyalema – Josmak International – Uganda Jane Maigua – Exotic EPZ Ltd – Kenya Empowerment Award

Emma Dicks – CodeSpace – South Africa Kate Ekanem – Kate Tales Foundation – Nigeria Chiedza Daneek Nobuhle Kambasha – Hemmingworth Cartwright – Zimbabwe Irene Kiwia – The Women of Achievement – Tanzania Marvella Odili – Save Our Need Organisation – Nigeria Creative Industry Award

Folake Folarin-Coker – Tiffany Amber – Nigeria Nana Akua Oppong-Birmeh – Archxenus – Ghana Soraya Piedade – Soraya da Piedade Ltd – Angola Abai Schulze – ZAAF Collection – Ethiopia Winnifred Selby – Afrocentric Bamboo – Ghana Lifetime Achievement Award

Iyalode Alaba Lawson – NACCIMA Business Women Group – Nigeria Margaret Hirsch – Hirsch’s Homestores – South Africa Tabitha Karanja – Keroche Breweries - Kenya Wendy Luhare – Women Private Equity Fund, South Africa Jennifer Riria – Echo Network Africa/Kenya Women Holding – Kenya





Prizes will be communicated to the women and will include international profiling and exposure that leads to business growth.





The awards will take place at the Westin Cape Town Hotel on the 9th November 2018.





