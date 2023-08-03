AWS unveils 4th round of funding for under-represented start-ups in SA

In a bid to address the funding gap faced by historically disadvantaged entrepreneurs in South Africa, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled its fourth round of the Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (AWS EEIP). Start-ups can apply for up to R7.5 million in seed funding and benefits from the AWS EEIP over 24 months to jump-start their business. The capital will cover hiring and developing the best team, paying for office space and other administrative overheads to support their business growth.

This programme is aimed at supporting black-owned and led early-stage start-ups in the country by providing them with the necessary resources and funding to jump-start their businesses. The AWS EEIP, part of AWS South Africa’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Programme (B-BBEE), aims to empower 100% black-owned small and medium-sized technology businesses. While the programme does not take equity in the participating start-ups, it provides comprehensive support, covering financial, technical, and business aspects. Who can apply?