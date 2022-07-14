Business robberies on the increase: tips to keep your business protected against crime

Johannesburg - South Africa has seen a marked increase in attacks on businesses in the past few weeks. A spate of violent incidents at taverns around the country has many business owners on high alert.

Over the last week, there have been multiple tavern shootings across the country resulting in the death of over 20 people, and leaving another 15 people injured. The shootings happened in Soweto, Sweetwaters in Pietermaritzburg, Katlehong and Mamelodi in Pretoria. There has also been a notable increase in the number of armed business robberies countrywide. A businessman and a bystander were shot with a 9mm pistol last week Thursday evening, during a robbery at a general dealer in Mhlasini in Everest Heights north of Durban. Security company Fidelity ADT released a statement indicating that there has been an increase in the number of armed business robberies in the Pretoria central business district and surrounding areas. In the past three weeks, there have been nine reported incidents.

Bennie Coetzee, Branch Manager for Fidelity ADT said, “We are seeing an increase in business robberies, particularly at retail outlets like fast food outlets and garage shops, which are easily accessible. “Business owners need to be vigilant, make sure their CCTV is working and remain vigilant for any suspicious activity. We recommend at least two staff members must always carry hidden panic buttons. Visitors to these outlets must also be especially vigilant. Generally, the suspects are after the till money and not out to rob the customers, but it is still a high alert situation” He provides the following tips and precautions for business owners:

