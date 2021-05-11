Call for women entrepreneurs to apply to Awief accelerator

JOHANNESBURG - THE AFRICA Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (Awief) is hosting the fourth cohort of its growth accelerator, sponsored by Nedbank, and is open to applications.

“For the 2021 cohort, 20 female entrepreneurs would be selected from sectors including technology, agribusiness, financial services, manufacturing, health, education, tourism and hospitality, creative industries, and renewable energy,” Awief said in a statement yesterday.

The Awief Growth Accelerator is designed to support the special needs of early-stage and high-growth-oriented women-led ventures with business modelling, growth strategy training, corporate advisory, mentorship, networks and access to strategic partnerships.

The accelerator provides capital-raising support for growth, scale and sustainability. It builds women’s entrepreneurial leadership capacity, connects them with appropriate sources of capital, and helps them scale.

It said applications would close on June 14.

To submit an application for the Awief Growth Accelerator 2021 cohort, follow this link: http://bit.ly/AwiefGrowthAccelerator21

Since 2017, more than 100 early-growth-stage women founders have gone through the accelerator programme, Awief said.

BUSINESS REPORT