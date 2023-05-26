Calling emerging tourism entrepreneurs: Airbnb opportunity

Airbnb on Thursday announced a R2 million sponsorship with the University of Johannesburg School of Tourism and Hospitality (STH) to support and empower emerging tourism entrepreneurs from previously disadvantaged backgrounds. The sponsorship would initially support five first year students from 2024, covering study expenses, tuition fees, and the cost of on-campus accommodation for the duration of a four-year undergraduate degree, including honours, it said in a statement.

The scholarship will be open to students registering in 2024. Applications will open in August. For more details, contact the School of Tourism & Hospitality director’s office, Adila Adams on [email protected] The sponsorship builds on Airbnb’s partnership with the University of Johannesburg to bring the Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy to at least 1000 students over three years, and forms part of Airbnb’s 2021 three-year commitment to South Africa to address barriers to becoming a tourism entrepreneur and to help rebuild a more inclusive tourism economy. Velma Corcoran, the regional lead Middle East Africa at Airbnb, said, “Together with the University of Johannesburg, we hope the Airbnb Academy Scholarship can help and inspire young South Africans to pursue further studies in tourism and hospitality, and empower them to change the face of the tourism industry.”