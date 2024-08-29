Can TVETs turn the tide on unemployment?

UNEMPLOYMENT statistics in South Africa are like that persistent relative who always shows up uninvited - troublesome, omnipresent, and seemingly expanding with every visit. The latest figures, courtesy of our friends at the government’s statistics office, paint a bleak picture.

Unemployment has climbed to a staggering 33.5% in the second quarter of 2024, up from an already painful 32.9% in the first quarter. This translates to a jaw-dropping 8.4 million South Africans without jobs. With the job market looking more like an arid desert, where do we turn?

The answer might lie in an unexpected oasis of the educational landscape: Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges. These institutions are more than just schools. They are potentially the engine rooms of innovation and job creation that South Africa desperately needs. Let me explain why.

TVET colleges have often been seen as the “undesirable stepsiblings“ of the education system - often overshadowed by universities. However, these institutions play a critical role in equipping individuals with the essential skills needed to drive industrial development, especially in a developing country like ours. The significance of TVET institutions is increasingly recognised, particularly in the context of a global shift towards a Green Economy. The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) has even highlighted this in its strategy titled “Transforming Technical and Vocational Education and Training for Successful Just Transitions”.

In this evolving landscape, TVETs are expected to be at the forefront, providing the new and necessary skills that will enable a workforce capable of thriving in a green economy. But it doesn’t stop there. TVET colleges are also nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs who will harness emerging market opportunities, creating jobs, not just for themselves, but for others as well. For TVET institutions to effectively contribute to technological advancement and job creation, their curricula must align with the future skills required in various industries.

Imagine a TVET graduate equipped not just to meet existing industry demands but to innovate and create new opportunities as an entrepreneur. This alignment is crucial, yet there remains a significant gap in research regarding the current state of innovation and entrepreneurship within TVET institutions and the barriers they face. Recently I had the privilege to attend the launch of an academic paper titled “Ecosystem Mapping of Innovation Entrepreneurship at South African TVETs”.

This study is a collaborative effort by the Department of Science and Innovation, Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies, and the UN Development Program. It undertakes comprehensive ecosystem mapping across 10 dimensions of technology innovation entrepreneurship within the South African TVET system. The study's goal is simple yet sophisticated: to assess the current state of innovation and entrepreneurship capacity in the TVET sector and identify opportunities to enhance South Africa’s economic competitiveness through technological innovation and entrepreneurial activities.

The study employs an entrepreneurial ecosystem approach, focusing on ten critical factors. These include physical infrastructure, access to finance, institutions, entrepreneurial culture, talent, networks, intermediaries like incubators, demand, leadership and new knowledge, including research and development. The findings, organised around these ten factors, reveal the entrepreneurial and innovation capabilities and challenges faced by the participating TVET colleges.

The insights from this study are actionable points that can guide the necessary support and changes needed to foster greater innovation and entrepreneurship within South African TVET institutions. If we expand the role of TVET colleges within the National Systems of Innovation, we could enhance their innovation capacities and facilitate greater collaboration and information sharing between TVETs and universities. As we grapple with the harsh reality of South Africa’s unemployment crisis, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and hopeless.

But if there’s one thing that the launch of the "Ecosystem Mapping of Innovation Entrepreneurship at South African TVETs" report reminded me of, it’s that we have untapped resources and potential right at our doorstep. TVET colleges could be the key to unlocking a more prosperous and employed South Africa. Imagine a world where TVET graduates are not just job seekers but job creators, driving technological advancements and contributing to the economy in ways we can only dream of today. That’s the vision, and it’s one that this study helps us move closer to achieving.