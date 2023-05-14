Cocktail mixologist stands out globally winning Johnnie Walker Global Bartender Challenge

With over 200 entries across 47 countries, Thabiso Molonyama’s drink, ‘Nimbus Moon’, was selected as the African winner, with three other winners from Asia and Australasia, South and Central America and Europe.

Speaking about his achievement, Molonyama said, “I can’t believe I won – I'm still waiting for someone to tell me it’s a prank! As for the cocktail, I wanted the woodiness and fruitiness of the Johnnie Walker Black Label to shine through. My aim was to showcase the versatility of Johnnie Walker Black Label; keeping it simple and yet complex in experience.”

With international experience working and consulting in Ibiza, the United States and Dubai, Molonyama first stumbled onto the cocktail scene 13 years ago, when he asked for a student job in a Rosebank cocktail bar.

“The bartenders were flaring and throwing bottles while making drinks. I asked for a job and was hired.” Engaging with global brand ambassadors remains one of his favourite ways to learn new tricks. “I’ve always found experience is a better teacher than theory.” The competition was a first for Molonyama, who says he is usually on the consulting or teaching side of the bar. I am excited to see where the brand comes from and meet the people around who influence the products. I am hoping to get South Africa more involved with the rest of the world,” he said.