Cocktail mixologist stands out globally winning Johnnie Walker Global Bartender Challenge

With a passion for blending unique flavours and a flair for cocktails, saw a South African entrepreneur stand out globally in the famed whiskey brand Johnnie Walker’s bartender challenge.
With over 200 entries across 47 countries, Thabiso Molonyama’s drink, ‘Nimbus Moon’, was selected as the African winner, with three other winners from Asia and Australasia, South and Central America and Europe.
Molonyama is the founder of The Everyday Bar, a Hospitality Consultancy Firm & Mobile Bar Services company, based in Pretoria.
His winning serve is a balanced blend of Johnnie Walker Black Label, Aperol, Orange Bitters, lemon yuzu and cranberry juice.
Molonyama will celebrate his prize by enjoying his 33rd birthday in Scotland later this month, after winning an exclusive three-night Black Label experience.
Speaking about his achievement, Molonyama said, “I can’t believe I won – I'm still waiting for someone to tell me it’s a prank! As for the cocktail, I wanted the woodiness and fruitiness of the Johnnie Walker Black Label to shine through. My aim was to showcase the versatility of Johnnie Walker Black Label; keeping it simple and yet complex in experience.”
With international experience working and consulting in Ibiza, the United States and Dubai, Molonyama first stumbled onto the cocktail scene 13 years ago, when he asked for a student job in a Rosebank cocktail bar.
“The bartenders were flaring and throwing bottles while making drinks. I asked for a job and was hired.” Engaging with global brand ambassadors remains one of his favourite ways to learn new tricks. “I’ve always found experience is a better teacher than theory.” The competition was a first for Molonyama, who says he is usually on the consulting or teaching side of the bar. I am excited to see where the brand comes from and meet the people around who influence the products. I am hoping to get South Africa more involved with the rest of the world,” he said.
Johnnie Walker Global Brand Ambassador Tim Philips-Johansson praised the South African’s drink and said, “The judging panel loved the perfect expression of simplicity ‘Nimbus Moon’ offered, while at the same time playing into contemporary drink styling. Thabiso’s cocktail was a perfect combination of tannin, citrus, sweetness and bold Johnnie Walker Black Label – it was a joy to recreate during the judging process and it tasted delicious, really allowing Johnnie Walker Black Label’s depth of flavour to come the fore.”
Watch Molonyama make his award-winning drink below:
BUSINESS REPORT