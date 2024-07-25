Couple enter niche pet-friendly holiday business in Magaliesburg

After working many years in a corporate environment and as retirement approached, a pair of entrepreneurs persevered through many challenges in setting up a successful pet-friendly lodge, a stone throne away from the busy city of Johannesburg. Lorraine and Joe Spiegel told Business Report that they turned their property into a haven for travellers in 2004.

Based in Magaliesburg, Woodlands Gardens Lodge is about an hour away from Johannesburg and offers a pet-friendly stay to people looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Over the years, the two chipped away at creating a unique getaway for their guests by expanding the business and adding additions to their lodge. Lorraine said: “Preparing for retirement, we initially built two cottages for rental or family use. After talking with community colleagues, we decided to shift to short-term bookings, which proved successful. This success encouraged us to invest in building more cottages, transforming our vision into a thriving business.”

One of the cottages at Woodland Gardens Lodge. On allowing guests to go on holiday with their beloved pets, Lorraine said: “We have always loved animals and had many rescues ourselves, including dogs, cats, birds, fish, goats, chickens and pigs. Initially, we allowed small to medium-friendly dogs, but our cottages were not enclosed. “Guests enjoyed our animals and wanted to bring theirs but needed a safe, enclosed space. Realising this niche market, we expanded the gardens, fenced each cottage and joined pet-friendly marketing on social media.” The 8-hectare lodge was once part of a larger farm of more than 100ha.

Alaska is one of the resident dogs at Woodland Gardens Lodge. “Although it was previously used for citrus farming, it had not been farmed for years. The property was a monthly rental before we bought it. We transformed the old farmhouse and overgrown land by building new structures, planting thousands of trees and shrubs and creating open spaces, fields, a pool, a fish pond and walkways. This evolution happened gradually, while we continued our corporate jobs in Johannesburg and financed the improvements over time,” Lorraine said. The travel and tourism industry was one of the most hard hit sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic. Woodlands Lodge was no exception. “The Covid shutdown was tough, leading to a three-month closure and staff retrenchments. However, as restrictions eased, bookings picked up almost immediately. By August, we were nearly back to pre-Covid levels, thanks to our well-spaced cottages allowing guests to enjoy their own space safely. Cleaning and sanitising protocols were manageable, as I applied my experience from running operating theatres and trauma units,” Lorraine said.

"In the beginning, managing bookings manually without a system was tough. We had no service providers for cell and wi-fi, which meant constant manual updates of availability. Joining Nightsbridge, a booking and payment platform, revolutionised our operations by syncing our booking calendar with all the tour operators," Lorraine said.

“Initially, we had poor cell and telephone service and no affordable wi-fi. We used a Vodacom dongle and had to travel 6km for a signal to download emails and check bookings. Once we got decent cell service and a reliable wi-fi provider (thanks to new towers on the mountain), managing the lodge became much easier. “Training staff to be conscious of guest ratings and reviews took time and required constant awareness raising. However, we overcame these challenges with perseverance and dedication.” Woodlands Gardens Lodge offers plenty of space, fresh air, clean water and no city lights which makes it perfect for stargazing.