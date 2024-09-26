Creating a workspace that drives employee performance through good design

When we think about improving employee performance, we often focus on strategies like training, leadership and work processes. But a factor that is often overlooked is the role of space planning and interior design in the workplace.

For small businesses especially, creating a functional and inspiring environment can have a significant impact on staff productivity, morale and even business success. Collaboration is at the heart of many successful businesses, and the design of your workspace can either encourage or inhibit it. Open-plan offices have become popular for this reason, as they break down barriers between staff, making it easier to share ideas and work together. However, while open spaces are great for fostering communication, it’s important to balance them with quiet zones or breakout areas where employees can focus on tasks that require concentration.

For smaller businesses, where collaboration can drive innovation, the balance is crucial. You don’t need to completely redesign your office; simple changes like creating shared workspaces, adding comfortable seating and introducing plants can make a big difference. When employees feel their environment supports their needs, they are more likely to engage in teamwork, which can lead to fresh ideas and increased productivity. A well-designed office can also significantly impact employee well-being. Studies show that natural light, ergonomic furniture and good ventilation reduce stress and fatigue while improving concentration and overall mood. While investing in these elements might seem like a luxury, it’s essential to view them as an investment in your team’s long-term productivity. Natural light, in particular, has a positive effect on mental health. It helps regulate sleep patterns, boosts mood and enhances focus. If your office doesn’t get much sunlight, consider installing light fixtures that mimic natural light or rearranging the workspace to maximise the light you do have.

Similarly, ergonomic chairs and desks are not just about comfort – they reduce the risk of repetitive strain injuries and promote better posture, which, in turn, reduces sick days and allows employees to perform at their best. Every business has its own culture, and the design of your office can either reflect or clash with it. For example, if your business values creativity and innovation, a rigid, traditional office layout with cubicles could stifle your team’s potential. On the other hand, if your company thrives on structure and routine, a chaotic, overly creative space could be distracting. Good interior design helps reinforce your company culture by creating an environment that aligns with your business values. This could range from using specific colours that evoke the emotions you want your team to feel, to incorporating artwork, branding or even furniture that reflects the ethos of your business. When your team feel that their workspace aligns with the company’s identity, it fosters a sense of belonging and purpose, which can translate into higher engagement and productivity.

For many growing businesses, space is limited, so it’s essential to make the most of what you have. A cluttered or cramped office can lead to inefficiency, frustration and stress. But with space planning and smart interior design, even small spaces can be transformed into functional, productive areas. Consider using modular furniture that can be reconfigured as needed or opt for vertical storage solutions to free up floor space. Flexible workstations can also help maximise space and give employees the freedom to work in different areas of the office, depending on the task at hand. When your workspace is designed with efficiency in mind, employees can move seamlessly through their tasks without unnecessary frustration, boosting overall performance. In the end, good interior design is not just about aesthetics or luxury; it’s a strategic investment in your business. A thoughtfully designed workspace can boost employee performance, foster collaboration and strengthen company culture – all of which contribute to business success.

By recognising the tangible benefits of well-designed environments, you can create a workplace that drives long-term growth and success. Ben Bierman is a managing director at Business Partners Limited. *The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL or of title sites