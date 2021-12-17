Danesco Clothing’s Mishaal Joosab scoops overall winner title out of 15 finalists in KZN business award

The garment manufacturing company Danesco Clothing was named as the winner of the KwaZulu Natal Clothing and Textiles Cluster (KZN CTC) 2021 Business Accelerator. The SME (Small and medium-sized enterprise) walked away with the top honours and R20 000 prize money. In an event titled the “Dragon’s Den” Danesco Clothing’s Mishaal Joosab emerged as the overall winner out of 15 finalists and scooped the award for the Best Business Pitch.

Chief Facilitator of the KZN CTC, Kyle Ballard said the contest’s cash prizes are just the cherry on top because the true value that now awaits the 15 SMEs that made it through to the finals, include procurement opportunities with leading customers as well as a once-in-a-lifetime mentorship support programme. “The KZN Clothing and Textile sector is practically overflowing with talented entrepreneurs and small companies with great business concepts – but they lack the expertise and resources they need to unlock their growth potential. At the same time, leading enterprises in the sector are eager to identify and partner with high potential local suppliers,” said Ballard. According to Ballard, the connections made by the Accelerator have proved invaluable for the growth of the sector. “The accelerator supports the identification of the region’s high potential businesses, connecting these suppliers with large customers to unlock commercial opportunities through robust upgrading, investment, and mentorship.”