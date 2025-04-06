Dimakatso Mampa: Empowering the community through fashion and sustainability

In the heart of South Africa, Dimakatso Matseba Mampa is turning the tide in the fashion industry with her visionary company, Matseba Innovations. Armed with a dream to merge style with sustainability, she is not just crafting exquisite garments but is also weaving empowerment into the very fabric of local communities.

With over seven years of experience in the industry, Mampa knows that great fashion is a blend of creativity and purpose. Her journey began at the Vaal University of Technology, where she first explored her passion for fashion and interior design. It started with a solitary dress, and soon blossomed into a unique array of designs that carry her name, inspired by her love of African print clothing that was often hard to find.

Mampa's entrepreneurial spirit faced initial hurdles, from limited capital to a lack of equipment and business acumen. But instead of faltering, she sought collaboration with established brands like Fabrosandz and Stone Cherrie to learn the ropes of business operations. Today, she stands as a powerhouse in the industry, supplying not just fashion, but also school uniforms and protective gear made from high-quality, locally sourced fabrics.

Her ambitions reach far beyond providing stylish clothing. Mampa said she is deeply committed to community upliftment. Through Matseba Innovations, she is able to train aspiring fashion professionals, empowering them with the skills needed to thrive in the industry.

Her dream is to establish a factory specifically to manufacture school uniforms for the Sekhukhune region, a community with over 400 schools, supporting local women who are often the key providers in their households. Mampa's vision includes opening a second-hand uniform shop, addressing the pressing need for affordable clothing. "I strongly believe that every child deserves a clean, affordable school uniform. This initiative not only gives families relief but also nurtures a sustainable model of sharing resources within the community," she said.

However, challenges remain. Mampa seeks larger workspace facilities and specialised equipment to meet the demands of her customers, including schools requiring sublimated golf shirts. With unwavering determination, she continues to push forward, knowing that success lies in the ability to uplift others. Beyond the realm of fashion, Dimakatso leads an NGO called People Planet Community, dedicated to tackling issues like poverty, teen pregnancy, and support for people with disabilities.

“Our community faces challenges such as limited access to clean water and inadequate school sanitation,” she said. The organisation has positively impacted local lives by building toilets, establishing crèches, and providing water tanks to families in need. As an advocate against Gender-Based Violence, Mampa told Business Report that she is also working on initiatives that empower survivors through sustainability programmes and mental health support.

Drawing from her experiences as a mother of four, she believes in fighting for the future of every child, ensuring that none are left behind. In partnership with the Matongoni and YES Program, she promotes youth development by equipping interns with invaluable skills, paving the way for a more sustainable future. As Matseba Innovations expands, Mampa stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that fashion can indeed empower communities while fostering economic development.