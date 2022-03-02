Directors of a Pretoria hospital have outstanding returns and tax debt of R52 million, says Sars

The directors of the Louis Pasteur Hospital in Pretoria have outstanding returns and a tax debt of R52 million, according to a statement from the South African Revenue Service (Sars). Sars said the assets owned by the hospital’s two directors, Dr Zulu Mkhabele and Dr Mevis Ponde, who are diagnostic radiologists, have been seized by the Sheriff of the High Court.

“The taxpayer applied to Sars for a compromise which was declined. The letter of decline was sent to the taxpayer together with a new final demand letter. The taxpayer did not respond to both the final demand and decline letter,” said Sars. Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the organisation had adopted a strategic objective to make compliance easy and simple for taxpayers, while providing clarity and certainty about their compliance obligations. “We regard the overwhelming majority of taxpayers as honest and willing to comply. In so doing, they contribute to raising the revenue needed to help build a capable state that can provide for the well-being of all citizens.